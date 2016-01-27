Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens Get Permission

From a press release today:

NEW YORK – JAN 27, 2016 – Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens are starring in the subversive romantic comedy PERMISSION, written and directed by Brian Crano, as a couple who decide to sleep with other people for the sake of their relationship.

Currently shooting in Brooklyn NY, PERMISSION also stars Gina Gershon, Francois Arnaud, Morgan Spector, Bridget Everett, David Joseph Craig, Sarah Steele and Jason Sudeikis.

PERMISSION is a Ball and Chain and Picture Films production, in association with Paper Trail. The producers are Margot Hand, Rebecca Hall, Giri Tharan and Joshua Thurston. Erika Hampson, Michael Klein and Brian Crano are the executive producers. WME is representing worldwide rights.

PERMISSION focuses on a couple, Anna (Rebecca Hall) and Will (Dan Stevens), who were each other’s first every-things: first kiss, first love, first relationship. Now years on, at Anna’s thirtieth birthday party as Will is about to propose, the couple’s best friend stands up and makes a drunken toast, suggesting that as their relationship is so functional, equitable and stable, it’s threatening to their friends and perhaps they should sleep around before their inevitable marriage. The joke lingers and eventually Anna proposes that they try it, as a sexual experiment. As a couple, with complicity, they venture out of the purely monogamous boundaries of their relationship and in so doing are forced to evolve and grow up.

Hall (WME and Julian Belfrage Associates) stars in Christine, premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. She was recently seen in The Gift and upcoming has Tumbledown and The BFG. Stevens (WME, Julian Belfrage Associates and Peikoff Mahan) was recently seen in the breakout Sundance hit The Guest and will next appear as the Beast in Disney’s live action Beauty & The Beast. Crano is repped by Sloan, Offer, Webber, Dern and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.