Garrett Hedlund. “Who?” you ask. But most certainly not for long.

He\’s been around. You probably didn\’t catch him when he worked as a Christmas tree salesman, and you likely missed him during that stint at the turkey farm, but if you saw, and managed to watch, Troy, he was Patroculus. That was a role he landed just one short month after moving from Arizona to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. His performance in Troy was nominated for Choice Breakout Movie Star-Male in the 2004 Teen Choice Awards.

Garrett was born September 3, 1984 in Roseau, Minnesota. He is the 3rd of the 3 children, with an older brother Nathaniel and an older sister, Amanda. When Garrett was 9, the family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where he attended and graduated a semester early from Horizon High School, where he has been quoted as saying he was the annoying high school yearbook photographer, as well as a participant in football, wrestling and ice skating.

Garrett started out in supporting roles like high school football player Don Billingsley opposite Tim McGraw and Billy Bob Thorton in Friday Night Lights, Murtagh in the fantasy Eragon and Jack Mercer in Four Brothers opposite Mark Wahlberg.

However, for his first solo starring role, he picked a little upcoming movie you may have heard of: Tron:Legacy. Garret plays Sam Flynn, the 27-year old son of Kevin Flynn, a familiar name from Tron. To say more would ruin the fun. He is supported by Olivia Wilde (best known up until now for her role as “13”, Dr. Remy Hadley on House MD), Jeff Bridges (Tron, Crazy Heart) and Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon, The Queen). Tron:Legacy opens in the US on December 17, following 3 years of anticipation that began at Comic-Con in 2008. Garrett has mentioned in interviews that he still has he action figure of himself that he was given a Comic-Con (photo below).

Garrett will next be seen in Country Strong opposite Gwyneth Paltrow in which he plays up and coming country singer Beau Hutton. Garrett spent his early years on a farm in Minnesota, and they only had one radio station, a country station. But preparing for Country Strong was his first experience both singing country music and playing the guitar. Immediately upon completing filming for Tron, Garrett began guitar training, 4-5 days a week, from August to January, working his way up to being able to play and sing a the same time. He moved to Nashville a month before the start of filming for Country Strong and lived on Tim McGraw\’s ranch, in an effort to make sure that he was as true to Nashville and to country music, as possible. Country Strong is set for limited release on December 22, 2010 and a nationwide release on January 7, 2011.

Garrett is currently filming On The Road, (2012) based on the book by Jack Kerouac and co-starring Sam Riley and Kristen Stewart.

