You’ve probably never heard of Matthew Goode before…or you’ve heard the name but can’t quite put a face to it. This young, up-and-coming British actor (another one, I know!) was first introduced to me as the one redeeming factor in that terrible, poor-man’s-Roman-Holiday-Mandy-Moore-chick-flick, Chasing Liberty.

Thankfully, Matthew’s talent didn’t go to waste in his follow-up roles in which he played an utterly adorable husband in Imagine Me and You, a wealthy playboy in the Woody Allen thriller, Matchpoint, an aspiring bank robber opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in The Lookout, and, more recently, famous literary character Charles Ryder in the film adaptation of Brideshead Revisited.

On March 6th, Matthew Goode will begin gracing theater screens across the globe in his most high-profile role to date as the superhero Ozymandias (aka the smartest man in the world, Adrian Veidt) in Warner Bros.’ hugely anticipated Watchmen. If that’s not enough, Matthew is also starring alongside Colin Firth and Julianne Moore in fashion designer Tom Ford’s upcoming directorial debut, A Single Man.

Finally, with his classic good looks, self-effacing charm, wry, potty-mouthed humor and tremendous acting ability, Goodey, as his friends call him, is a goodie indeed. If you don’t believe me, check out this fantastic interview from the New York Times below which I’ve embarrassingly watched way too many times to count. I dare you not to fall in love with him and wish you were a glass of wine.

Fansite: World of Matthew Goode

Watchmen official site

Gallery

Rate this Actor

(71 votes, average: 4.87 out of 5)





votes, average:out of 5)