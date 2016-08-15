Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron wasn’t supposed to survive Star Wars: The Force Awakens, so he was hesitant on taking the role. But luckily J.J. Abrams decided to spare Poe after coming with up with a way to temporarily write him out the plot without having to kill him off. And hearts around the world are happy that J.J. did!

Oscar Isaac Hernandez Estrada was born March 9, 1979 in Guatemala to a Guatemalan mother and Cuban father, a pulmonologist. His family moved to the US when he was five months old and he was raised in Miami, Florida. He has described his evangelical Protestant upbringing as “very Christian.” So it’s no wonder he was expelled from a private grade school thanks to various pranks and instances of misbehavior.

Oscar began his acting career at the Area Stage Company, Miami Beach and also in Miami-based City Theater’s Summer Shorts short play festival in 2000-2001. He played lead guitar and sang vocals in a ska-punk band the Blinking Underdogs, the band even opened up for Green Day and Mighty Mighty Bosstones. Oscar put his music aside after being accepted to the famed Julliard School’s acting program in which he graduated from in 2005.

Oscar made his film debut in the 1998 crime drama Illtown as “Pool Boy” and in 2002’s All About the Benjamins. He made his first television appearance on the series Law & Order: Criminal Intent, but gained recognition for his first major film role as Joseph in The Nativity Story, opposite Keisha Castle-Hughes Mary. There was a small role in 2008’s Che: Part One and in 2009, he was awarded the Australian Film Institute Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Balibo. Later that year, he played Prince John opposite Russell Crowe’s Robin Hood.

In 2011, Oscar returned to his singing roots playing a musician and performing his own songs for the film 10 Years. But I first noticed him as Blue Jones in the action fantasy Sucker Punch, where he again got to showcase his vocals on a duet with Carla Gugino for Bryan Ferry’s “Love is the Drug”. Next for me was his role in Drive playing Carey Mulligan’s criminally inclined husband Standard opposite Ryan Gosling. It must have been a really hard for Carey to have these two guys as her love interest! But the role that sealed my love for Oscar was the caring Russian security guard in the Madonna directed film W.E. where we not only got Oscar in a kilt, but also a nude booty shot! Thanks Madonna, you know what we gals love! 😉

Oscar was also scene in 2012’s The Bourne Legacy with Jeremy Renner and in 2013’s Inside Llewyn Davis, where he played a folk singer in 1961 Greenwich Village. Written and directed by the Coen brothers, the film won the Grand Prix at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and Oscar was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. In 2014, he replaced Javier Bardem and costarred with Jessica Chastain in A Most Violent Year.

In 2015, Oscar received critical acclaim for his performance in the Academy Award nominated film Ex Machina as Nathan, the ego maniacal CEO experimenting with synthetic intelligence and also for his performance as politician Nick Wasickso in the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero.

But Oscar’s sex symbol status and “the internet’s boyfriend” moniker was sealed with his role as the best X-wing pilot in The Resistance Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There are fan sites and tumblr accounts celebrating FinnPoe, ReyFinnPoe and just Oscar himself thanks to him playing every scene as a love scene. He gained nerd cred again in 2016 and maybe even had a dream come true when he played Apocalypse, the villain in X-Men: Apocalypse, since he was a avid fan and collector of the comics growing up. In November 2016, he will star in the podcast Homecoming, a six-episode thriller, along with Catherine Keener and David Schwimmer.

Our boy will next be seen in The Promise with Christian Bale, and in the adaptation of the novel Annihilation playing Natalie Portman’s husband and the Coen Brothers black comedy Suburbicon. And of course he’ll reprise his role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. After all, he has to keep that internet boyfriend moniker going!;)

