Many have said that Tom Wisdom has a striking resemblance to Keanu Reeves, Ben Barnes, and even the late Heath Ledger. All three of them can be summed up as quite a compliment. But, behind the handsome face lies a fantastic actor. Tom knew he wanted to become an actor from the moment he stepped on stage in a school production of Peter and the Wolf. Unfortunately, his director did not seem to think he had what it took to make it as an actor. Tom has since proved him wrong. While he may not be a household name (yet), he has had his fair share of recognition over the past 10 years.
His first film role was playing Jan Turek in the TV movie, Good King Wenceslas in 1994. He then played the lead role of Edward Beverley in the TV movie, Children of the New Forest. But, his breakout role was as Tom Ferguson on the popular, long-running soap, Coronation Street; which he has said that his mother became emotional when he landed that role since his entire family grew up watching the show. He then had a lead role as Marco Bailey on the UK comedy/drama, Mile High. In 2007 his star rose when he played Astinos in the blockbuster film, 300 (of which he will always be known as the guy that got his head chopped off). Rest assured, his lovely head is still firmly attached to his neck. He recently appeared in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 playing Ian, the boyfriend of America Ferrera’s character. Watch for him as Midnight Mark in this year’s bound-to-be-hit, The Boat That Rocked, where he plays a rogue DJ with a way with the ladies.
FAN SITES:
GALLERY: (all images courtesy of Tom Wisdom Dot Net)
RATE THIS ACTOR:
Comments
LOLA says
TOM WISDOM IS SO HOT AND SEXY!!!!
Rosemary Rosa Atuatasi says
300 was a killa movie. I also love da kind, ummm… oh! It was Sisterhood 2,it was beautiful. I have the 1st and 2nd of the sisterhood movies.
P.S. pardon my pidgin.
Rona says
I’ve only seen him as of late and I have to admit, I was hooked instantly!
Looking forward to seeing you on the silver screen, Tom. How about new TV series perhaps?
I will have to see.
psychogirl says
Tom Wisdom .he are smart man and best actor.
I like him.
jAYMEE fUGA says
HI THERE!!! NEW FRIEND!! LOL N SO HOT YEAH!!! LMFAO “NO FOR REAL!!!”
Kate says
Such an amazing, very believable actor who is going from strengh to strength
Kate says
Tom Wisdom first got my attention when I saw him playing Marco in a particular scene in Mile High, where he tenderly cleaned up his boss Janis’s knee after a bad fall, and then comforted her as she cried. Back then I remember thinking how special he was, and how he seemed to stand out from the rest of the cast. I recall saying to my husband that I reckoned he would go far as an actor. Sure enough, he has gone from strength to strength, and I find him such a joy to watch. I can’t wait to see him in his latest film, The Lightkeepers xxx
sandra says
Tom is amazingly gorgeous in a “real” way – he’s not too pretty but he is devastatingly sexy and such a good actor too. I am pretty sure I have seen everything he has done on film and he is just perfect. Why isnt he doing more work – – the world needs more Wisdom !
KAYE ROSE ANDRADE says
YOUR SO HANDSOME I CANT WAIT ANOTHER TO MEET AND SEE YOU, YOUR SUCH A GOOD ACTOR! IAM AN AVID FAN OF YOURS! ALWAYS TAKE CARE! STAY THE SAME NICE DAY!!!!!!! KEEP UP YOUR GOOD WORK!
Manuela Ballen says
What can I say about Tom Wisdom……. beautiful smile, gorgeous face, tall, athletic, celestial blue eyes, even his ears are cute. But it’s his voice …… I die every time he speaks.
As Michael in Dominion, there is no better Archangel than Tom. He pulls it off fantastically. PLEASE BRING DOMINION BACK!!!!!
Can you imagine, Archangel Michael, Dean and Sam Winchester and Castiel teaming up together????? NOW THERE’S A SERIES!!!!
Yours in light and love
Manuela