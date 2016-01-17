Four-time Oscar®-winning filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen (No Country for Old Men, True Grit, Fargo) write and direct Hail, Caesar!, an all-star comedy set during the latter years of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Starring Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Alden Ehrenreich, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Channing Tatum, Hail, Caesar! follows a single day in the life of a studio fixer who is presented with plenty of problems to fix.

The comedy is produced by the Coen brothers under their Mike Zoss Productions banner alongside Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Official site

Facebook site

Twitter

Instagram

Related articles across the web