Set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Tulip Wars, a married noblewoman (Alicia Vikander) has an affair with an artist (Dane DeHaan) and switches identities with her maid to escape the wealthy merchant she married. She and her lover try to raise money together by investing what little they have in the high-stakes tulip market.

Tulip Fever is an upcoming American-British film directed by Justin Chadwick from a screenplay by Sir Tom Stoppard, adapted from a novel by Deborah Moggach. It stars Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Zach Galifianakis, Judi Dench, Christoph Waltz, Jack O’Connell, Holliday Grainger, Matthew Morrison and Cara Delevingne. The film is scheduled to be released on February 24, 2017 by The Weinstein Company.